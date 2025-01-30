Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was knocked unconscious in the street, after being sought out and attacked by two criminals, one of whom had rowed with him in a Sheffield pub shortly before.

The attack was carried out by Liam Mellor and Javan Galloway - the latter of whom has previously been jailed for the attempted murder of Tarek Chaiboub, after ‘repeatedly stabbing’ him - Sheffield Crown Court was told during a January 29, 2025 hearing.

Both Mellor and Galloway, along with their victim - the complainant - had been on a night out, in the hours leading up to the attack on the evening of May 28, 2023.

“A disagreement ensued between the victim and some other individuals. One of them is noted as being Liam Mellor, who left the area of Sheffield city centre before returning shortly after with Javan Galloway” prosecutor, Mark Thomas, told the court.

The attack was carried out by Liam Mellor (right) and Javan Galloway (left) | SYP/NW

He added that the timeline between the initial disagreement and when Mellor and Galloway arrived at the scene of the criminality that followed in a car registered to Galloway ‘isn’t particularly clear’.

Describing what happened next, Judge Peter Hampton told Mellor and Galloway: “It’s my view that you were seeking out your victims, intending to carry out violence.”

“You both embarked upon a serious course of violence, much of which was captured on mobile phone footage.

“Mr Galloway, you punched the victim to the face. Mr Mellor, you were also quickly out of the car, following up and punching [the complainant] twice to the head. The second punch was a particularly heavy blow. It knocks him to the floor, where his head connects heavily with the curb-side and knocks him unconscious.

“This was a group attack, two on one, in which both of you had leading roles.”

The assault and affray subsequently carried out by Mellor and Galloway, both aged 36, was captured on two videos played to the court.

Judge Hampton said he believed it was ‘clear’ the complainant was not offering any violence or aggression in the videos he was shown.

After knocking the complainant unconscious, Mellor and Galloway briefly left the scene in Galloway’s car, before returning again and continuing in their offending behaviour.

Judge Hampton explained: “You pursued a second male down the road, throwing punches, although I cannot say if any connected.”

Mellor, of Piper Crescent, Longley, Sheffield, and Galloway once again left for a brief time, before returning once more.

Judge Hampton said Galloway, who has a criminal record of four offences from three court appearances, then proceeded to kick out towards a man who was on the floor, as he attempted to assist the complainant.

“It was akin to a rugby player taking a penalty, with a short run up and then a kick…you showed no concern at all for the unconscious man on the ground. Neither did you, Mr Mellor,” Judge Hampton said.

The distressed cries of the complainant’s friends, as they attempt to tend to him while he lies unconscious in the street, can be heard throughout the two videos.

Repeated calls for Mellor and Galloway, of Cawpor Crescent, Woodhouse, Sheffield, to leave the scene, with one woman heard to shout: ‘I’m begging you, please go home’ were also captured on the video.

“I’ve no doubt serious fear of violence was caused by you two that day,” Judge Hampton told the two defendants.

In an initial statement provided by the complainant, he said he recalled ‘nothing’ about the attack or the affray that followed.

The complainant said the attack had left him with a concussion, a consequence of which was ‘memory loss,’ and Mr Thomas also referred Judge Hampton to a picture of ‘bruising’ caused.

The court was not provided with an update to the complainant’s condition, after he declined to provide a further statement or medical evidence.

Galloway was linked to the offences through his vehicle, while Mellor was subsequently identified through a Facebook appeal, Mr Thomas said.

Despite initially answering ‘no comment’ to all questions posed during the police interviews that followed, both Galloway and Mellor entered guilty pleas to the charges they faced of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray at the first possible hearing.

Defending Galloway, Cheryl Dudley told the court that while she conceded that Galloway’s conviction for attempted murder may be of concern, he was 19-year-old at the time of the crime, and 20-years-old when he received a nine-year prison sentence for it.

She suggested that in the years that have followed, Galloway has ‘matured’ and ‘moved on with his life,’ as evidenced both through his work with the probation service and his pre-sentence report.

Ms Dudley told the court that Galloway cannot explain why he became involved with the assault and affray he was to be sentenced for, but added that he remains ‘remorseful’ and ‘apologetic’ for his actions.

Detailing the attempted murder of Tarek Chaiboub in 2008, Judge Hampton said Galloway and his cousin, Michael Chattoo, then aged 21, ‘repeatedly stabbed’ him in an attack outside the victim’s home.

17-year-old Tarek was fatally shot a few days later, in July 2008, outside a barber’s on Spital Street, Burngreave, in an attack involving a group, including Galloway’s cousin, Chattoo.

Andrew Bailey, defending Mellor, said there had been a ‘significant delay’ in the latest case reaching court, and his client had not committed any further offences in the interim.

Mr Bailey told the court ‘one never knows what may happen’ with city centre violence committed by, and involving, those who are in drink; but added that the outcome was thankfully not as serious as other such cases.

Mellor has a criminal record of nine previous offences from six court appearances, and Mr Bailey was keen to emphasise that Mellor has no entries for other violent offences.

Mr Bailey said that while Mellor’s attitude towards his pre-sentence report was ‘not the best’ it has ‘changed in the short period’ since.

Javan Galloway (left) and Liam Mellor (right) | SYP

He suggested that Mellor, while he may not want to acknowledge it, has issues around ‘heavy drinking’ which were in play at the time of these offences, and have resulted in him falling out with family members.

Judge Hampton jailed Mellor for 16 months.

He sentenced Galloway to an extended four year sentence, comprising two years’ custody and a two-year extended licence, after deeming him to be a ‘dangerous offender’ through his continuing pattern of violence.

“You are capable of causing serious harm to members of the public you may find yourself in confrontations with in the future,” Judge Hampton told Galloway.