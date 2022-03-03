Man jailed by Sheffield judge for threatening elderly man with gun and forcing him to transfer cash into bank
A man who threatened an elderly victim with a gun and forced him to transfer hundreds of pounds into his bank account has been jailed.
Jon Wood, aged 35, of Westfield Avenue, Barnsley, was jailed for 16 months at Sheffield Crown Court after pleading guilty to possession of an imitation firearm following the incident in Monk Bretton in June last year.
Wood, who was armed with a baseball bat too, also received a six month sentence, to run concurrently, for possession of an offensive weapon.
He was also handed a five-year restraining order to stay away from his victim.
South Yorkshire Police said Wood initially turned up at the home of his victim, who was in his 70s, and stole his bank card and electricity card, stating he was going to top up the electricity card at a shop.
He returned later that day, armed, and threatened the victim with the imitation firearm before forcing him to perform a £200 electronic bank transfer, before fleeing.