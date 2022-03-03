The medals, including some awarded to the victim’s grandfather after serving during World War I, were stolen from a house in Hill Street, Stairfoot, Barnsley, sometime between 3pm and 9pm on Friday, February 18.

The burglar or group responsible for the theft broke into the property by forcing the back door.

Over 60 war medals were stolen during a burglary in Stairfoot, Barnsley

When the victim returned home, he found around 60-70 war medals, worth around £12,000, had been taken.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers want to hear from you if know anything about the incident or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at around that time.

“Do you know who is responsible? Have you seen any of the stolen items for sale?”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote crime number 14/38349/22.