Officers were out on patrol on Rustlings Road near Endcliffe Park on June 21, when their attention was drawn to a blue Audi, which was known to police, heard Sheffield Crown Court.
They stopped the vehicle and found the defendant, 44-year-old Zahid Rehman, alongside two smart phones. The car was searched, and after noticing that the car stereo was loose at the sides, the officers were able to pull the stereo out. Behind it they discovered a freezer bag full of smaller clear bags with white powder inside.
Rehman, formerly of Chesterfield Road, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs at an earlier hearing on December 8, 2022 and was sentenced to six years and six months at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, January 13.
PC Ross Thorndyke, of South Yorkshire Police, said after the case: “When we got Rehman to custody, he was subjected to a more thorough search and a quantity of cash and a further mobile phone were seized.
“The phones were subjected to a forensic examination and numerous text messages that revealed Rehman’s role in supplying and dealing drugs were found. The white powder was also submitted for forensic testing and confirmed to be cocaine, a Class A drug.
“Drugs have such a significant impact on individuals and families within our communities, we will not stand for individuals who seek to supply dangerous substances on our streets. I am pleased that Rehman pleaded guilty and that he faces a custodial sentence for his crime.”
South Yorkshire Police are now appealing for anyone with information about drug dealing to get in touch with them.
They said in a statement: “If you have any information about drug dealing within your community, please report it. You can do so via our online portal on our website or by calling 101. You can also remain completely anonymous and submit information to the independent charity Crimestoppers on their website – www.crimestoppers.uk – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555.”