A man has been jailed after police found bags of drugs behind his car stereo after stopping him on a Sheffield street.

Officers were out on patrol on Rustlings Road near Endcliffe Park on June 21, when their attention was drawn to a blue Audi, which was known to police, heard Sheffield Crown Court.

They stopped the vehicle and found the defendant, 44-year-old Zahid Rehman, alongside two smart phones. The car was searched, and after noticing that the car stereo was loose at the sides, the officers were able to pull the stereo out. Behind it they discovered a freezer bag full of smaller clear bags with white powder inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rehman, formerly of Chesterfield Road, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs at an earlier hearing on December 8, 2022 and was sentenced to six years and six months at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, January 13.

Zahid Rehman, formerly of Chesterfield Road, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs at an earlier hearing on December 8 2022 and was sentenced to six years and six months at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday January 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Ross Thorndyke, of South Yorkshire Police, said after the case: “When we got Rehman to custody, he was subjected to a more thorough search and a quantity of cash and a further mobile phone were seized.

“The phones were subjected to a forensic examination and numerous text messages that revealed Rehman’s role in supplying and dealing drugs were found. The white powder was also submitted for forensic testing and confirmed to be cocaine, a Class A drug.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Drugs have such a significant impact on individuals and families within our communities, we will not stand for individuals who seek to supply dangerous substances on our streets. I am pleased that Rehman pleaded guilty and that he faces a custodial sentence for his crime.”

South Yorkshire Police are now appealing for anyone with information about drug dealing to get in touch with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad