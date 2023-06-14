News you can trust since 1887
Man injured in Sheffield city centre stabbing still in hospital as cops hunt attacker

A 31-year-old man taken to hospital for treatment after being stabbed during an incident in Sheffield city centre at the weekend, remains there today after undergoing surgery.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 14th Jun 2023, 06:42 BST

A section of The Moor was cordoned off for several hours on Sunday, June 11, following an incident in the early hours of the morning, in which a 31-year-old man suffered stab wounds. Armed police were called to the scene at around 12.45am that day in response, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

The victim of the stabbing 'fled the scene' shortly after sustaining the injuries, the spokesperson said, adding that he was subsequently identified and taken to hospital by ambulance.

A spokesperson for the force said he remains in hospital today (Tuesday, June 13), after ungoing surgery for his injuries.

No-one has been arrested in connection with the stabbing, the spokesperson added.

