Man in serious condition after suffering a head injury in early morning Rotherham incident

Officers attended and found a man, aged 53, with head injuries.
He was taken to hospital by the ambulance service where his condition is serious but stable.
Enquiries are ongoing and Wellgate was closed in both directions between Lloyds Bank and the British Heart Foundation until around 11am.
No arrests have yet been made.
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 125 of 19 June.