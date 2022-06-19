Man in serious condition after suffering a head injury in early morning Rotherham incident

Police were called at 3.26am this morning (Sunday, June 19) to reports of a man laid injured on Wellgate in Rotherham.

By Stephanie Bateman
Sunday, 19th June 2022, 3:53 pm
Updated Sunday, 19th June 2022, 3:53 pm

Officers attended and found a man, aged 53, with head injuries.

He was taken to hospital by the ambulance service where his condition is serious but stable.

Read More

Read More
Three jailed following unprovoked attack where man was hit in the face with a gl...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Wellgate was closed in both directions between Lloyds Bank and the British Heart Foundation until around 11am

Enquiries are ongoing and Wellgate was closed in both directions between Lloyds Bank and the British Heart Foundation until around 11am.

No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 125 of 19 June.