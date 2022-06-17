Trevor Williams, aged 39, of Main Road, Sheffield; Adrian Adnett, agd 31, of Convent Walk, Sheffield; and Kieran Keogh, aged 25, of Lowedges Road, Sheffield, pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court on March 29 to charges of robbery and section 18 wounding.

They have today (June 17) been sentenced to time in prison following their actions.

On Monday November 8, 2021, a 28-year-old man was walking along Mulberry Street in Sheffield.

Three men were jailed today

Whilst walking down the road, he saw three men standing on the corner of Arundel Gate.

The victim carried on walking but a few moments later was hit in the face with a glass bottle and the subjected to sustained assault where he was kicked and stamped on whilst laying on the floor.

He suffered lacerations to his face, as well as head injuries and severed tendons in his left hand.

A night worker at a nearby hotel told officers he heard screaming.

One of the three jailed

He could hear someone being attacked and immediately called 999.

Upon emergency services’ arrival they found the victim in a pool of blood, and losing consciousness.

Extensive CCTV enquiries showed Williams and Keogh attacking the victim and stamping on his head repeatedly.

Clear footage enabled officers to quickly identify them, and on 9 November, Williams and Adnett were both arrested, and Keogh the next day.

All three were wearing items of clothing from the attack.

During the attack the men also took the victim’s iPhone.

Investigating Officer DC Nicola Cooper said: “This was a vicious, violent and unprovoked attack which has left the victim with serious injuries.

“The CCTV showed how Williams, Adnett and Keogh showed no regard for the victim and how badly he was hurt.

"They left him bleeding, with severe lacerations to his face and his tendons in his hand visible.

“We were quickly able to identify and arrest the offenders and with the help of the victim, ensure they were brought before the courts.

“I am pleased each of them has received a custodial sentence and will be able to think about their actions while in prison.”