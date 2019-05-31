Man in induced coma after attack outside Rotherham pub
A man is in a critical condition and in an induced coma following an attack outside a pub in Rotherham.
The 27-year-old was injured in an attack outside the Masons Arms pub in Wickersley on Sunday, May 26.
South Yorkshire Police said he was attacked by two men outside the pub on Bawtry Road at 10.52pm.
He is in an induced coma with a bleed on the brain after suffering a serious head injury.
A 19-year-old man arrested and later bailed over the incident.Officers are keen to trace a man who was wearing a grey tracksuit with the hood up, covering his face, on the night of the attack.
They believe he could hold vital information about the incident.
They believe he could hold vital information about the incident.Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 969 of May 26.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.