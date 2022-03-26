Man in 'critical' condition after being attacked with metal bar in broad daylight on South Yorkshire street

A man is in hospital in a critical condition after being attacked with a metal bar on a South Yorkshire street in broad daylight.

By Robert Cumber
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 10:31 am

South Yorkshire Police said the 52-year-old man was reportedly assaulted by another man, aged 23, on Mansfield Road in Balby, Doncaster, yesterday.

Police, who were called at 2.54pm, said he had been taken to hospital with head injuries and remained in a ‘critical condition’.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 538 of March 25.

Police on Mansfield Road in Balby, Doncaster, after a man was attacked with a metal bar and critically injured (pic: Mateo Andrew via Doncaster trafic (sic) Facebook group)

