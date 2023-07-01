A man who abused his neighbour after a row over parking got out of hand, has given a suspended jail sentence.

Anthony Hirst subjected his victims to months of racially aggravated abuse, which is believed to have stemmed from a parking dispute, heard Sheffield Crown Court.

Now the 61-year-old, from Alport Grove, near Frecheville, Sheffield, has been sentenced for harassing and racially abusing his neighbours in Sheffield.

He appeared before the court on Wednesday June 28, after pleading guilty to racially aggravated harassment.

A man has appeared before a court after a row over parking got out of hand. File picture shows a police car attending an incident in Sheffield

Hirst was sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for two years, an electronic monitoring curfew, and 250 hours of unpaid work in the community. The court also issued eight restraining orders, valid for five years.

PC Ameur Bacha from South Yorkshire Police’s Darnall and Tinsley neighbourhood policing team said: “This was a lengthy and complex investigation. I would like to thank the victims for their courage and all the witnesses that have supported our investigation.”