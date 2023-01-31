Sheffield Council is revamping a popular playground with new pirate ship, scooter track, lifeboat climb and space for wildlife.​​​​​​​

Frecheville Park will also get a nature garden, a natural corridor for wildlife, an inclusive roundabout and a seating area as part of the £131,600 improvements.

The council’s strategy and resources committee approved the funding in a recent meeting.

Birley ward councillor Bryan Lodge said: “The Friends group there has worked quite hard over a number of years and seen some improvements in the facilities at the park.

Coun Bryan Lodge praised the Friends of Frecheville Park.

“The children’s playground is extremely busy and we are told by officers it is one of the busiest small playgrounds in the city. It’s good that we are actually seeing some work going in there. It’s testament to not just the Friends group but other members of the community who have worked hard.”

Funding comes from Section 106 money, the Friends of Frecheville Park, a Viridor grant and other sources.

