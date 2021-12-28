Man in balaclava 'grabbed' boy near Sheffield pizza shop in 'attempted abduction'
A man followed and grabbed a young boy in Sheffield.
Police are searching for witnesses after a man in a balaclava is alleged to have grabbed a young boy in an attempted abduction in Sheffield.
At around 7pm on Thursday, December 23, a 10-year-old boy was walking to the pizza shop on Herringthorpe Road.
The boy noticed a red Toyota parked nearby, with a white man wearing a snood or balaclava and gloves in the driver’s seat.
The man reportedly asked the boy where he was going, and then to have driven after the boy, parked up, and then followed him back to his house.
As the boy neared his address, the man is then said to have grabbed hold of his jacket and tried to drag him in to the car.
Investigating Officer, Rachel Scott said: “This is a really concerning report from a young child and we are doing everything we can to trace the man and vehicle involved.”