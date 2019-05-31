Man hunted over shop raid in Dronfield
A man is on the run after raiding a shop in Dronfield this morning.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 31 May, 2019, 10:58
He struck at McColls on Barnes Lane, Dronfield, at around 6.50am and escaped with cash.
A member of staff in the store, which houses a post office, was unharmed.
Police officers investigating the incident want to hear from witnesses and anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious.
They also want to hear from residents in the area with CCTV cameras.