Officers believe he could hold information about violence which flared on Carver Street at around 3am on Wednesday, December 22.

South Yorkshire Police said a group of around 20 people left the Viper Rooms club and a short time later a brawl broke out on the Carver Street car park.

Do you know this man? He is wanted over a mass brawl on Carver Street in Sheffield city centre

It is alleged that during the altercation, a number of victims were kicked, punched and stamped on.

Officers have already made a number of arrests in relation to the incident.

Ten people have been interviewed and released under investigation.

In total, 17 people have so far been identified, including seven from a previous South Yorkshire Police media appeal in January.