Carver Street: Man hunted by police over mass brawl on night out in Sheffield city centre
A CCTV still has been released of a man wanted by the police over a mass brawl in Sheffield city centre.
Officers believe he could hold information about violence which flared on Carver Street at around 3am on Wednesday, December 22.
South Yorkshire Police said a group of around 20 people left the Viper Rooms club and a short time later a brawl broke out on the Carver Street car park.
It is alleged that during the altercation, a number of victims were kicked, punched and stamped on.
Officers have already made a number of arrests in relation to the incident.
Ten people have been interviewed and released under investigation.
In total, 17 people have so far been identified, including seven from a previous South Yorkshire Police media appeal in January.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 100 of December 22. Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111.