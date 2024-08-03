Man given suspended prison sentence after killing rabbit with "disturbing" violence

A man has been given a suspended prison sentence after killing a pet rabbit who he claimed had bitten him.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew West, aged 30, was caught on a hidden camera picking up Milo, a grey lop-eared rabbit who did not belong to him, by the neck and forcefully throwing him to the ground.

The upsetting footage was captured from the bedroom of a house in Adrian Crescent, Southey Green, and was passed to the RSPCA, who prosecuted West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He pleaded guilty to one offence contrary to the Animal Welfare Act, and has been banned from keeping animals for ten years.

In one of the videos, West can be seen looking for Milo, who is hiding under a wooden structure on the floor, and then roughly picking him up by his neck.

The moment before West roughly grabs Milo by the neck. | RSPCA

In another, he says to the rabbit: “You’re never going to hurt me again, do you understand?”

Further footage showed Milo being flung on the floor by West and then thrashing around on his side, before being found dead a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A vet who viewed the video footage and gave written evidence in the case, said: “This is one of the most disturbing cases of violence towards a helpless animal that I have had the misfortune to witness.

“Through his callous actions [West] has blatantly caused a great deal of pain, stress, fear and unnecessary suffering.”

Read More Animal abuser sentenced after RSPCA caught him kicking defenceless puppy in lift

A number of small pets which also belonged to West, including other rabbits, hamsters and gerbils, were signed over by him during the course of the investigation and have since been rehomed by the charity.

A postmortem report indicated the rabbit had been suffering from a brain infection called E cuniculi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a common infection in rabbits and, although it often causes mild or no symptoms, it may cause serious neurological damage and lead to seizures or death in some cases.

At a sentencing hearing at Sheffield Magistrates Court last Friday (July 26), the court heard how RSPCA officers and police had gone to the property on August 31 last year.

The court heard that West admitted to the RSPCA that he had thrown Milo to the ground a number of times and picked him up by his ears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When RSPCA officers asked why he was heard in one of the video clips saying, “oh yeah you're going to get it,” he said this meant he wanted to hurt Milo because he was angry with the rabbit for biting him, but he had not intended to kill him. West agreed that he had intended to cause the rabbit pain and that Milo would have been scared.

The court was told he suffers from severe ADHD and was not taking his medication at the time.

Two references attested to his ‘kind personality’ and ‘love of animals’.

He was also handed an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months and banned from keeping animals for a decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the ban, which cannot be contested for seven years, he was also ordered to carry out 15 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement Days, do 150 hours of unpaid work and pay costs of £400.

Speaking after sentencing, RSPCA Inspector Jack Taylor, one of the officers involved in the case, said: “The videos of the physical violence that was inflicted on Milo are extremely hard to watch.

“There is never any excuse for treating animals in this cruel and deplorable way and we’re pleased the person responsible was held accountable for their actions.”