If you’re looking to adopt a dog, watch our feel good video to see a handful of those available in Sheffield.

Kirsty Hamilton from The Star got up bright and early to visit Thornberry Animal Sanctuary before the sun’s rays came into full force.

Watch our video of kennel hand Colm introducing us to Obie, Woody, JJ and Donut as they enjoyed some time in the outdoor play area.

If you are interested in adopting one of these sweeties, or any of the many others the charity currently has in its care, simply visit thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/ and fill out an enquiry form.