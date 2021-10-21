Sheffield Crown Court heard on October 20 how Lee Cooper, aged 39, of Main Street, Aughton, Sheffield, had been at the nearby Black Bull pub when he fell out with his partner who had struck him and after leaving he returned armed with a kitchen knife.

Recorder Bryan Cox QC told Cooper: “The use of knives in public is something that is always treated seriously by the courts because of the potential consequences and it’s important a very clear message goes out about the use of knives.”

Nigel Wray, prosecuting, said there was an altercation and the defendant threatened to stab the complainant and he also threatened to “get everyone” in the pub as he crossed the road back to his home.

Pictured is Lee Cooper, aged 39, of Main Street, Aughton, Sheffield, who was sentenced to three-and-a-half years of custody after he pleaded guilty to affray, threatening another with a knife, assaulting an emergency worker and attempting to escape from police.

Cooper resisted arrest after police found the knife at his home, according to Mr Wray.

Mr Wray said Cooper became aggressive and abusive after he was handcuffed and he lunged with his elbow towards an officer and tried to get out of a police vehicle and threatened the police.

Cooper, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to affray, threatening another with a blade, assaulting an emergency worker and attempting to escape after the incident on August 23.

Andrew Swaby, defending, said: “He has never had an easy life and he has had experiences from an early age that have hindered his development.”

Mr Swaby added: “He’s thoroughly ashamed of himself and he knows he needs to mend his ways.”

Cooper has tried to get on the anger management course in prison, according to Mr Swaby, but the backlog of requests is so long he is unlikely to secure a place.

Recorder Cox sentenced Cooper to three-and-a-half years of custody and told him he had tried to keep his sentence as short as possible so he can stay minded to get his life back on track.