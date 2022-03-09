Damien Bendall: Man in court this morning over murder of Sheffield schoolchildren
A man accused of murdering three Sheffield schoolchildren was due to appear at court this morning to enter his pleas to the charges.
Damien Bendall, aged 31, was due at Derby Crown Court last month but the hearing was pushed back to this morning due to a delay in the completion of a report needed for the case.
Bendall is charged with four murders altogether.
The bodies of Terri Harris, 35 and her two children, John Paul Bennett, 13 and Lacey Bennett, 11, were found in a house in Chandos Crescent, Killmarsh, Derbyshire, last September along with the body of Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent, 11.
Connie had been on a sleepover at Lacey’s Killamarsh home when she died.
The three children all attended Outwood Academy in Stradbroke, Sheffield.
Before that they were all primary school pupils in Woodhouse, where John Paul and Lacey used to live before moving to Killamarsh.
Connie still lived in Woodhouse.