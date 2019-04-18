Have your say

A man is due on court today over a machete attack outside McDonald’s in Sheffield city centre.

Daouda Sy, aged 21, of Wensley Street, Grimesthorpe, is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court for a case management hearing.

A man is due in court today over a machete attack outside McDonald's in Sheffield city centre

CRIME: Sheffield man arrested after police find ‘flick-bladed saw’ in his waistband

He is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a machete without lawful authority following an incident outside McDonald’s on High Street in which a 47-year-old man was injured on January 31.

POLICE: Rotherham murder investigation – house-to-house enquiries take place after detailed search is completed

He has not yet entered a plea to the charges.

READ MORE: Man bailed after alleged altercation at Oakwell stadium in Barnsley