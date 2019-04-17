Sheffield man arrested after police find ‘flick-bladed saw’ in his waistband

A Sheffield man has been arrested after police found a ‘flick-bladed saw’ in his waistband.

The man was stopped in Chapeltown after officers received a tip-off.

The 'flick-bladed saw' that was found in the man's waistband.

On searching him they found the flick-bladed saw in his waistband.

The man was arrested and taken to Shepcote Lane police station.