Sheffield man arrested after police find 'flick-bladed saw' in his waistband A Sheffield man has been arrested after police found a 'flick-bladed saw' in his waistband. The man was stopped in Chapeltown after officers received a tip-off. The 'flick-bladed saw' that was found in the man's waistband. On searching him they found the flick-bladed saw in his waistband. The man was arrested and taken to Shepcote Lane police station.