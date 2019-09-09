Man due in court following samurai sword incident on Sheffield estate
A man has been charged after eyewitnesses reported they saw someone walking through a Sheffield estate with a samurai sword.
By Sam Cooper
Monday, 09 September, 2019, 15:03
Neil Turner, aged 42, from Batemoor has been charged with affray and possession of offensive weapon following the incident on Saturday at around 3pm.
Insp Colette Fitzgibbons said armed offcierrs were sent to the scene and two men and a woman were arrested for public order offences and possession of an offensive weapon on Batemoor Road.
She added a weapon was recovered and a woman received minor injuries, which did not require hospital treatment.
Turner was due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday.