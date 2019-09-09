Man wanted in connection with burglary and harassment offences in Rotherham
Police have appealed for help in finding a wanted Rotherham man.
By Sam Cooper
Monday, 09 September, 2019, 14:38
Mason Reside, aged 21, is wanted for prison recall and in connection with reported burglary and harassment offences committed in Rotherham in June and July 2019.
He is known to have connections to the Dinnington area of Rotherham.
Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 14/97513/19.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.