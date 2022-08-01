Police in Sheffield have issued a CCTV image following the reported assault at around 5pm on June 8 in Dugdale Road, Parson Cross.

The man, believed to be in his mid-20s, claimed to be from the gas board, and entered the property.

Do you recognise this man? He was seen in the Dugdale Road area, Parson's Cross, at around 5pm on June 8.

Once inside, the man tried to kiss the occupant on two occasions, before he was told to leave.

The victim was said to have been left shaken but unharmed in the incident.

The unknown man is described as white, around 6ft tall, with dark brown hair. He was unshaven and has tattoos on both forearms.

Anyone who believes they know who the man in the CCTV image is should contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101 and quoting incident 763 of June 8.