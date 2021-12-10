Ian Askey, of Upper Greenhill Gardens, Matlock, Derbyshire, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol.

On Wednesday (8 December) at about 6.20pm, it is reported that the driver of one vehicle assaulted another man at the JET petrol station on Northfield Road, Crookes.

Jet petrol station in Crookes