Man charged with GBH following alleged assault at JET petrol station on Northfield Road in Crookes, Sheffield
A 48-year-old man has been charged following an alleged assault at a petrol station in Sheffield.
Friday, 10th December 2021, 10:13 am
Ian Askey, of Upper Greenhill Gardens, Matlock, Derbyshire, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol.
On Wednesday (8 December) at about 6.20pm, it is reported that the driver of one vehicle assaulted another man at the JET petrol station on Northfield Road, Crookes.
Askey has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (Friday 10 December).