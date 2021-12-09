Police were called to the scene after it was reported to them that a man had got out of his car at the Jet filling station on Northfield Road, Crookes, and attacked another man who was at the garage at the same time.

The alleged attack happened at 6.20pm on Wednesday December 8.

Detectives who are investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses to come forward to help them piece together what happened.

A man has been arrested over an alleged assault at the Jet petrol station on Northfield Road, Crookes, Sheffield

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said in a statement this afternoon: “After the incident, the suspect left the scene in a black Volkswagen Polo. He is described as white, about 6ft tall with a bald head, and he was said to be wearing a light blue long-sleeved shirt with dark blue jeans and white trainers.

“Officers have since arrested a 48-year-old man from Sheffield on suspicion of assault and driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol.

"They are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward, anyone who was at the scene and may have seen the incident unfold or anyone who has dash cam footage that may have captured the moments before or after the incident or the incident itself.”

Anyone with information which could help officers with the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 696 of December 8.