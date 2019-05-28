Man charged over nightclub stabbing in Sheffield
A man has been charged over a stabbing at a Sheffield nightclub.
Ryan Heeley, aged 29, of Bransby Street, Upperthorpe, has been charged with attempted murder following an incident in which a 28-year-old man was stabbed at Hex nightclub, Queens Road, Sheffield, in the early hours of yesterday.
He is also accused of two counts of assaulting a police officer and one count of causing bodily harm by driving.
The driving charge relates to a collision on the car park of the nearby Grosvenor Casino shortly after the stabbing.
Heeley has also been charged with possession of a knife and driving without insurance.
He is due to appear before Sheffield magistrates today.
South Yorkshire police initially said the incident took place at the casino but has confirmed today it occured inside the Hex nightclub.