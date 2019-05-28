Man charged over nightclub stabbing in Sheffield

A man has been charged over a stabbing at a Sheffield nightclub.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 28 May, 2019, 12:08

Ryan Heeley, aged 29, of Bransby Street, Upperthorpe, has been charged with attempted murder following an incident in which a 28-year-old man was stabbed at Hex nightclub, Queens Road, Sheffield, in the early hours of yesterday.

CRIME: Post mortem examinations carried out on bodies of Sheffield boys at centre of murder probe

A man is due in court over a nightclub stabbing in Sheffield

He is also accused of two counts of assaulting a police officer and one count of causing bodily harm by driving.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield mum due in court again accused of killing two children

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The driving charge relates to a collision on the car park of the nearby Grosvenor Casino shortly after the stabbing.

LATEST: Police probe into fight involving two woman at Sheffield primary school

Heeley has also been charged with possession of a knife and driving without insurance.

He is due to appear before Sheffield magistrates today.

South Yorkshire police initially said the incident took place at the casino but has confirmed today it occured inside the Hex nightclub.