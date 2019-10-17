Man charged with cruelty to dog in Barnsley street
A man has been charged with cruelty to a dog following an incident in a Barnsley street.
James Hodgson, aged 31, of Victoria Street, is due to appear at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court today charged with a series of offences following an incident on Barnsley Road in Goldthorpe yesterday.
Hodgson has been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, using threatening and abusive behaviour to cause fear and harm and for breach of a domestic violence protection order.