Man charged and due in court today one year to the day after fatal stabbing in Sheffield

A man has been charged and is due in court today exactly one year to the day after a fatal stabbing in Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 13th May 2022, 11:38 am
Updated Friday, 13th May 2022, 11:38 am

On May 13, 2021, Armend Xhika was stabbed to death in a night of violence on the city’s streets.

The 22-year-old was an illegal immigrant from Albania who moved moved to Sheffield for a better life.

Armend Xhika was an illegal immigrant who came to Sheffield for a better life

But he was caught up in violence involving a group of men, with one brawl reported on Earl Marshal Road, in Fir Vale, and another on Kirton Road, Pitsmoor, a short time later.

Armend was dropped off outside A&E at the Northern General Hospital in a car which was then driven off while medics battled to revive him, but the young man could not be saved.

Mentor Selmani, age 27, from London, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, violent disorder, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage as part of the police probe into Armend’s death.

He was arrested in Nottinghamshire earlier this week and has been remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today.