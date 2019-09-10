Police use drone to find stolen telehandler hidden in Sheffield bushes
Police officers used a drone to help locate a stolen telehandler which had been dumped in dense bushes in Sheffield.
By Sam Cooper
Tuesday, 10 September, 2019, 19:19
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support team used a drone to find the £70,000 machine in the Longley area.
They also managed to locate and return a Land Rover Discovery Sport, which had been taken in an overnight burglary in Rotherham.