In the incident at around 3.35pm on April 5, the victim, a 33-year-old man, got on the bus from Meadowhall.

Around 10 minutes into the journey, a man assaulted the victim by punching him in the face in an unprovoked attack.

Do you recognise this man? Police believe he can help with information over an incident where a man was assaulted on a bus.

The bus driver immediately stopped the vehicle and the man was ejected in Merton Lane, Wincobank. He then walked towards Newman Road.

Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection to the incident as they believe he may hold information that could help them in their enquiries.