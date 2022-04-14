Man assaulted in unprovoked attack after boarding bus from Sheffield's Meadowhall Shopping Centre
A man was punched in the face in an unprovoked assaulted after boarding a bus from Meadowhall Shopping Centre.
In the incident at around 3.35pm on April 5, the victim, a 33-year-old man, got on the bus from Meadowhall.
Around 10 minutes into the journey, a man assaulted the victim by punching him in the face in an unprovoked attack.
The bus driver immediately stopped the vehicle and the man was ejected in Merton Lane, Wincobank. He then walked towards Newman Road.
Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection to the incident as they believe he may hold information that could help them in their enquiries.
Do you recognise him? Anyone with information about the assault or the man’s identity can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 561 on April 5, or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.