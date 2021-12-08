Man arrested over stabbing close to Sheffield school is bailed

On Monday, December 6, another man was stabbed during an altercation on Raeburn Place in Gleadless.

The victim staggered to the nearby Valley Park Community Primary School, where staff alerted the emegency services.

Later that evening, a man was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Policesay the altercation happened on Raeburn Place in Gleadless.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police, issued today (December 8), said: “Officers in Sheffield are continuing to investigate after a man was stabbed in the Gleadless area of the city on Monday 6 December.

“The victim did not suffer life threatening injuries during the incident, which happened on Raeburn Place.

“A 20 year-old-man man arrested on suspicion of assault has since been released on bail.”