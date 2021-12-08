Man arrested over stabbing close to Sheffield school is bailed
A 20-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of assault following a stabbing in Gleadless has been bailed.
On Monday, December 6, another man was stabbed during an altercation on Raeburn Place in Gleadless.
The victim staggered to the nearby Valley Park Community Primary School, where staff alerted the emegency services.
Later that evening, a man was arrested on suspicion of assault.
A statement from South Yorkshire Police, issued today (December 8), said: “Officers in Sheffield are continuing to investigate after a man was stabbed in the Gleadless area of the city on Monday 6 December.
“The victim did not suffer life threatening injuries during the incident, which happened on Raeburn Place.
“A 20 year-old-man man arrested on suspicion of assault has since been released on bail.”
If you have any information about this incident you can contact police on 101, and you should quote incident number 606 of 6 December.