The incident took place at the Community Room on Westminster Crescent in Fulwood, shortly after the polls had closed at 10pm on Thursday, May 4, following this year’s local elections.
It resulted in the count being delayed for hours.
Commenting the following day, a Sheffield Council spokesperson said: “At 10.25pm on Thursday 5 May 2022, Police were called to the Community Room on Westminster Crescent in Fulwood to reports that a man had threatened polling station staff after the polling station had closed.”
They added: “The issue was resolved. However, the ballot box delivery to the count venue was delayed. The box has arrived and is being processed but it has caused a minor delay in the proceedings.”
The counting of votes had been due to get underway shortly after 10pm on Thursday, May 4, but it did not start until 2.50am on Friday, May 5 following the incident.
A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said the man arrested was ‘released without further action’ but was issued with a fixed penalty notice for being ‘drunk and disorderly’.