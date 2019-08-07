Man arrested as woman dies after being hit by car in Doncaster
A man has been arrested after a woman died when she was hit by a car in Doncaster town centre.
The 34-year-old man is being questioned on suspicion of causing death by careless driving while under the influence of drink or drugs following the incident on Printing Office Street at around 10.15am this morning.
A black Range Rover Sport was travelling from Printing Office Street in the direction of Priory Place when it hit a 78-year-old woman.
The woman was taken to hospital but died of her injuries.
Police said her family were being supported by specialist officers and have asked for their privacy to be respected.
Enquiries are continuing, and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the moments prior to the collision as the area was very busy at the time.
They would also like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that could help.
Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 256 of August 7.