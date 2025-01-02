Dinnington: Missing teenage girl, Mya, who vanished on New Year's Day may be in Rotherham

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 11:03 GMT
A missing teenage girl who vanished on New Year’s Day may be in South Yorkshire, police say.

The 17-year-old, identified only as Mya, is reported missing from the Whitwell area of Derbyshire.

Missing 17-year-old Mya, from, Whitwell, Derbyshire, may be in RotherhamMissing 17-year-old Mya, from, Whitwell, Derbyshire, may be in Rotherham
Missing 17-year-old Mya, from, Whitwell, Derbyshire, may be in Rotherham

She was last seen at around 1.30pm on Wednesday, January 1.

Mya is around 5ft 2 ins tall and of a very slim build with dark hair that is just below shoulder length.

She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black puffer jacket.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said it is thought she may be in the Dinnington area of South Yorkshire.

Anyone who has seen Mya, or has any information on her whereabouts, should call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101 and quote incident 925 of January 1.

