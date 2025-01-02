Dinnington: Missing teenage girl, Mya, who vanished on New Year's Day may be in Rotherham
A missing teenage girl who vanished on New Year’s Day may be in South Yorkshire, police say.
The 17-year-old, identified only as Mya, is reported missing from the Whitwell area of Derbyshire.
She was last seen at around 1.30pm on Wednesday, January 1.
Mya is around 5ft 2 ins tall and of a very slim build with dark hair that is just below shoulder length.
She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black puffer jacket.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said it is thought she may be in the Dinnington area of South Yorkshire.