Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A missing teenage girl who vanished on New Year’s Day may be in South Yorkshire, police say.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 17-year-old, identified only as Mya, is reported missing from the Whitwell area of Derbyshire.

Missing 17-year-old Mya, from, Whitwell, Derbyshire, may be in Rotherham | Derbyshire Constabulary

She was last seen at around 1.30pm on Wednesday, January 1.

Mya is around 5ft 2 ins tall and of a very slim build with dark hair that is just below shoulder length.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black puffer jacket.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said it is thought she may be in the Dinnington area of South Yorkshire.

Anyone who has seen Mya, or has any information on her whereabouts, should call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101 and quote incident 925 of January 1.