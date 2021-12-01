Officers raided five separate addresses in Hexthorpe, Doncaser – targeting a number of homes in the same street.

A spokesman for Doncaster Central policing team said: “Working in partnership with Doncaster Council and Northern Powergrid, we have seized more than 500 cannabis plants from Hexthorpe today.

Officers discovered hundreds of cannabis plants in the street.

“After concerns had been raised around disruption to the power supply affecting homes in Hexthorpe, we identified five suspicious addresses on Spansyke Street.

“These have all been visited today and entry was gained to them.

"At the first address, a 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis, more than 100 mature cannabis plants were seized from the address and the electricity meter was found to have been bypassed.

"He remains in police custody awaiting interview.

Police raided a number of homes in Hexthorpe.

“At three further addresses, similar grows of more than 100 plants were discovered.

“These plants have all now been seized and enquiries are ongoing in relation to these. Again, the electricity meters were found to have been bypassed, dangerously overloading the network.

“A final address was again found to have a bypassed electricity meter, but there were no drugs at this address.”

All the properties have been disconnected and made safe.

Spansyke Street has been the scene of police activity all day.

South Yorkshire Police has busted a number of drug factories in Hexthorpe in recent months, with hundreds of cannabis plants seized.