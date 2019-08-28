Man arrested after spate of burglaries from South Yorkshire businesses
A man has been arrested by police investigating a spate of burglaries from businesses in South Yorkshire.
By Robert Cumber
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 21:45
The 51-year-old man from the Hemingfield area of Barnsley was arrested today following thefts from firms in Wombwell, Hoyland and Elsecar.
South Yorkshire Police said this afternoon: "Following a number of recent commercial burglaries in the Wombwell, Hoyland and Elsecar area, Barnsley officers from C rota response team have today arrested a 51-year-old male from the Hemingfield area. He remains in custody at this time as we continue to gather evidence."