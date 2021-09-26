Man arrested after 'running towards' people with 'machete' in Sheffield
A man has been arrested after he ‘ran towards’ another man while wielding a ‘machete’ near Meersbrook park, witnesses reported.
Sunday, 26th September 2021, 7:32 am
Police were called around 10:30am yesterday morning (September 25) to reports of a man with a knife on Norton Lees Road.
Witnesses said a man wielding a machete ran towards another man who was loading a van. No one was injured.
Police attended the scene and arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of possession of a bladed article and public order offences. He remains in custody.