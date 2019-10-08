Killer of Sheffield nightclub boss never caught - two decades on
The killer of a Sheffield nightclub boss who was stabbed to death in a brawl on the doors has never been caught – after two decades.
This week marks the 21st anniversary of the murder of Michael Baxendale, who suffered multiple stab wounds in an attack outside Niche on Sydney Street in Sheffield city centre in October 1998.
The 48-year-old was the manager of the famous club, which was owned by his brother Steve at the time of the stabbing.
He and two bouncers were both injured in the knife attack, with Michael, a dad-of-two, suffering multiple stab wounds.
The attack took place at 8am on Sunday, October 11, when Niche was a major name on the UK’s all nighter club scene.
Detectives who investigated the attack said bricks and bottles were found at the crime scene as well as multiple pools of blood.
There were hundreds of clubbers at the venue but witnesses failed to come forward in numbers.
One of the theories investigated as part of the police probe into the murder was that a group from Manchester, who had been thrown out of the club earlier in the night, could have been involved.
Arrests were made but nobody was ever charged.
Michael, of Eden Grove, Swallownest, was former high level karate instructor and a doorman in Skegness before he took over the management of Niche.
His death is one of 36 unsolved murders on South Yorkshire Police’s books dating back to the 1960s.
The force’s major incident review team is tasked with looking for potential new opportunities for investigative breakthroughs in a bid to crack the cases.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.