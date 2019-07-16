Man stabbed in chest in Sheffield
A man has been stabbed in the chest in Sheffield this evening.
By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 16 July, 2019, 21:04
The 22-year-old has been taken to hospital and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.
Read More
Read MoreSheffield Wednesday: Owls boss Steve Bruce reportedly 'resigns from position' amid club's crunch talks with Newcastle United
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers were called at 4:58pm today to The Royal Hallamshire Hospital.
“It is reported that a 22 year-old man presented at the hospital with stab wounds to his chest.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“He was transferred to Northern General Hospital by ambulance for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.”
It is believed nobody has been arrested yet.