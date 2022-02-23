Arrests over 'group fight' in Heeley which left man with stab wounds and woman injured
A man and a woman have been arrested over an alleged group fight in Heeley on Monday that led to another person suffering stab wounds to the leg.
Police were called at around 11.25am on February 21 to reports of a incident on Valley Road, near Meersbrook Park.
On arrival, officers found that a man and a women had been assaulted by a group of people.
The man, aged 47, suffered stab wounds to his lower leg and injuries to his head in the incident and was taken to hospital by ambulance. The woman meanwhile suffered bruising to her head.
South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed a 35-year-old man and 31-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of assault yesterday (February 22). Both have been released on police bail.
Meanwhile, the victim has been discharged from hospital.
In the alleged scuffle, one person told The Star the fight involved around eight people, two of whom were reportedly armed with baseball bats.