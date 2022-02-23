Police were called at around 11.25am on February 21 to reports of a incident on Valley Road, near Meersbrook Park.

On arrival, officers found that a man and a women had been assaulted by a group of people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police cordon off a section of Valley Road following an alleged group fight that left at least two people badly injured.

The man, aged 47, suffered stab wounds to his lower leg and injuries to his head in the incident and was taken to hospital by ambulance. The woman meanwhile suffered bruising to her head.

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed a 35-year-old man and 31-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of assault yesterday (February 22). Both have been released on police bail.

Meanwhile, the victim has been discharged from hospital.

In the alleged scuffle, one person told The Star the fight involved around eight people, two of whom were reportedly armed with baseball bats.

Police cordons are in place in the Valley Road area of Sheffield, at its junctions with Brooklyn Road and Rushdale Road, near Meersbrook Park.