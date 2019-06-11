Man and woman arrested after car driven on wrong side of road crashes during police chase in Doncaster
A man and woman were arrested after a car driven on the wrong side of a road crashed into a garden wall during a police chase in Doncaster.
Police officers patrolling the streets of Doncaster on Sunday night spotted a car being driven ‘dangerously’ on the wrong side of a road and began following the vehicle.
During the police chase the car crashed into a garden wall on Doncaster Road, Kirk Sandall.
A 33-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking without consent and failing to stop.
The man was also arrested on suspicion of drink driving.