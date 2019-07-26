Man and 16-year-old boy charged with murder of Lewis Bagshaw
A man and a 16-year-old boy have been charged with the murder of Lewis Bagshaw.
At about 10.15pm on Sunday, July 21, emergency services were called to Piper Crescent in the Southey area of Sheffield, following reports that a man had been stabbed.
The victim, Sheffield father-of-one Lewis Bagshaw, aged 21, was taken to hospital where he sadly died at about 11pm that evening.
A post-mortem examination concluded that he died as a result of stab wounds.
Scott Lee Winter, 39, of Southey Avenue and a 16-year-old Sheffield boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, were both today charged with his murder.
They were remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (Saturday, July 27).
A 24-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of assault has been released under investigation.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
DCI Jade Brice, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “Officers have worked tirelessly since Sunday to secure evidence and present it to the Crown Prosecution Service. “There still remains much work to do following these charges which will include further arrests and searches over the coming days and weeks.”
DCI Brice reinforced that the police presence will remain in Longley and surrounding areas.
“This was a targeted attack, so I would like to reassure the community that we will continue to investigate and take positive action to bring all those involved to justice,” said DCI Brice.
“If you have any information that you think could help with enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 1085 of 21 July 2019.
“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or speak to officers in the incident room on 01709 443507.”
To report information online, please visit the Police Major Incident Reporting Site - https://mipp.police.uk.