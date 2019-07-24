16-year-old boy arrested over Lewis Bagshaw murder
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the killing of 21-year-old Lewis Bagshaw.
Emergency services were called to Piper Crescent in the Southey area of Sheffield at around 10.15pm on Sunday, July 21, following reports a man had been stabbed.
Sheffield father-of-one Lewis Bagshaw was taken to hospital where he sadly died at around 11pm that evening.
A 16-year-old boy was this afternoon arrested by police in Sheffield as part of the ongoing investigation into Lewis’ death. He remains in police custody.
A 39-year-old man, also arrested on suspicion of murder earlier this week, remains in police custody after a warrant for further detention was granted in court today.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
In addition to the two people arrested for murder, a 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault. He is currently in police custody. The assault is believed to be linked to the ongoing investigation.
Detectives continue to appeal for information about the circumstances surrounding Lewis’ death and urge witnesses to contact the incident room directly on 01709 443507.
You can also call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
You can also report information online via the Police Major Incident Reporting Site - https://mipp.police.uk.