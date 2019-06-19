Man almost hit by tram while fleeing from police officers in Sheffield
A man was almost struck by a tram as he ran off from police officers in Sheffield.
The man was driving a silver Citroen Dispatch van, which failed to stop for officers after being requested to pull over last night.
South Yorkshire Police said the driver ‘tried to make off’ from officers, resulting in a ‘lengthy chase’.
The force said that in a bid to evade arrest the driver ‘jumped and ran and was almost flattened by a passing tram’.
He was arrested and spent last night in custody.The van he was driving was stolen and on false number plates.
It is also said to have been ‘loaded with items’ believed to have stolen during a number of recent burglaries.