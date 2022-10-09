Man, 21, stabbed multiple times in early morning attack in South Yorkshire
A man was stabbed multiple times in an attack in the Balby area of Doncaster during the early hours of Saturday.
A 21-year-old man suffered multiple puncture wounds when he was assaulted by an unknown man in an alleyway between Victoria Road and King Edward Road in Balby, at around 2am.
The man currently remains in hospital, where his condition is described as serious but stable.Enquiries are ongoing and police re appealing for information Anyone who can help enquiries can call 101.