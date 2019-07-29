Man, 21, arrested on suspicion of murder in Sheffield
Another man has been arrested in Sheffield in connection with the death of Lewis Bagshaw.
The 21-year-old suspect, from Sheffield, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
21-year-old father-of-one Lewis Bagshaw died on Sunday, July 21 after emergency services were called to Piper Crescent in the Southey area of Sheffield to reports a man had been stabbed.
Lewis was taken to hospital where he sadly died at about 11pm that evening. A post-mortem examination concluded that he died as a result of stab wounds.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Two people, 39-year-old Scott Lee Winter, of Southey Avenue, and a 16 year old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, have already been charged with Lewis’ murder and have been remanded into custody.
If you have any information that might help police with their enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 1085 of 21 July 2019.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or speak to officers in the incident room on 01709 443507.
To report information online, please visit the Police Major Incident Reporting Site - https://mipp.police.uk.