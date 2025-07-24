A ‘reckless’ driver has been jailed after he assaulted a police officer before fleeing the scene at speeds of up to 95 miles per hour, resulting in a dangerous, high-speed pursuit.

24-year-old Mabast Mohammad carried out the offences after officers asked him to stop, due to his vehicle being shown to have no insurance.

The officers, including one for whom it was his first day in the traffic team, were on patrol in an unmarked car and spotted the blue BMW being driven by Mohammad down a no right turn road.

24-year-old Mabast Mohammad (pictured inset) carried out the offences after officers asked him to stop, due to his vehicle being shown to have no insurance. | SYP

Explaining what happened next, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Mohammad stopped and co-operated with officers but tried to talk his way out of showing proof of his insurance.

“The pursuit came to an end on Burnaby Street and Mohammad fled.”

With the officers’ colleagues descending on the area of Doncaster where the pursuit came to an end, Mohammad was quickly arrested and taken to custody.

Mohammad, of St James Street, Edlington, Doncaster, was sentenced last week (July 15, 2025) at Sheffield Crown Court to 15 months in prison, disqualified from driving for 19 months and ordered to take an extended retest.

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said: “We know that those who are willing to drive with no insurance and also likely to take greater risks on the roads, and Mohammad is an example of this reckless behaviour.

Mabast Mohammad | SYP

“Routine traffic stops can often highlight much greater criminality, and ensure that those who are a risk to the public are stopped.

“Our experienced roads policing officers were able to manage this pursuit, bring it to an end and ensure that Mohammad was held responsible for his actions.

“Officers put themselves in harm’s way everyday to protect and serve their communities. They deserve to go home uninjured and I am pleased that Mohammad will serve time behind bars for his actions, which could have had a much more serious outcome.”