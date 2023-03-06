A girl, aged 13, was arrested over disorder on a Sheffield estate at the weekend.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were deployed to Lowedges Road, Lowedges, on Saturday night following reports of anti-social behaviour.

Reports online suggested a large group of youths were involved in the disturbance and that objects were hurled from the balcony of a block of flats.

Police officers who responded to the incidents issued a dispersal order, which prevented people from gathering on the streets in the area in a bid to restore calm.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly before 8pm on Saturday evening (March 4) officers were called to Lowedges Road following reports of anti-social behaviour.

“A section 35 order was authorised and the group, believed to all be teenagers, dispersed.

“A 13-year-old girl was arrested for a public order offence and for assaulting a police officer.”