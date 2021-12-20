Kyle Pickles, of Kirkstall Road, was jailed for life today (December 20) for stabbing Loui Phillips in the chest for no more a reason than he was hanging out with his ex-girlfriend.

In a jealous rage, the 17-year-old killer tracked down Loui and his ex-girlfriend using Snapchat before walking up to the innocent lad, stabbing him in the heart and calmly walking away, without saying a word.

Loui died four days later in hospital. He was 15.

Kyle Pickles (L) walked up to Loui Phillips, 15, and stabbed him in the heart for spending time with his ex-girlfriend. The two had never even met before.

At the sentencing hearing at Doncaster Crown Court today, Loui’s mum, Louise Hartley, took the stand to bravely tell Pickles she hoped he would never be released from prison.

She told the court: “I’m totally at a loss. I don’t think the shock of what happened to my boy will ever lessen.

“The last photo I have of him is of him lying in a hospital bed. He looks so young I cannot stop looking at this photo and every time I do I break down in tears. We miss Loui constantly.”

Loui Phillips was described as by his family as a "young, good-looking, and opportunity seemed to be opening up for him."

During the hearing, the court heard how after being stabbed, Loui phoned his mum as he lay fatally wounded to tell her what happened.

Ms Hartley said: “I keep reliving the phone call he made to me following the stabbing and the proceeding days where I sat by his bedside in hospital watching him die.

“I miss the small moments, like him walking into the room to sit with me or ringing to say he would be home soon when out with his friends.

“It saddens me that his brothers will never take him for his first pint.

Kyle Pickles murdered Loui as the culmination of months of abuse and controlling behaviour against his ex-girlfriend, who he stalked while meting out violence against any boy she associated with.

“Loui had the world at his feet. He was young, good looking and opportunity seemed to be opening up for him. He loved football and was excellent on the pitch. He had recently started catering college. He was a very sociable boy who was quite the charmer with the girls. He never left the house without making sure that his hair was perfectly styled.

“It was Loui’s 16th birthday on November 3, and I spent it by his graveside. I can no longer smile. I feel physically incapable of happiness.

“It’s hard for me to comprehend that someone so full of life is now gone.

“In contrast, his murderer will be able to breath, live and smile. This seems so unfair. I wish that Kyle could feel even a fraction of the pain I’m suffering. I hope he is never release from prison.

“I do not know how to continue living without my boy.

“I want my son here with me. I love him so much.”

The court heard how Loui’s death was the culmination of a campaign of abusive behaviour by Pickles, who for weeks had been targeting and assaulting any boy he believed was spending time with his ex-girlfriend.

He assaulted as many as six boys and in one incident broke into his ex-girlfriend’s father’s house and lunged at him with a knife.

He was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 17 years for murder.