These were the damning words of a heartbroken family who today saw the boy who murdered their son without even knowing him jailed for life.

Kyle Pickles killed 15-year-old Loui Phillips in a sudden and brutal attack on August 8 this year.

Senselessly, the 17-year-old murderer had never even once met his victim before the killing, yet he walked up to Loui, fatally stabbed the teenager in the chest and left without saying a word.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyle Pickles murdered Loui as the culmination of months of abuse and controlling behaviour against his ex-girlfriend, who he stalked while meting out violence against any boy she associated with.

At a sentencing hearing today (December 20) at Doncaster Crown Court, Loui’s family had to listen to how Pickles killed their loved one for the crime of hanging out with his ex-girlfriend at the time.

“You knew that [your ex-girlfriend] would be there on that street and you had determined that you would use your knife against any boy she was in company with,” said His Honour Judge Roger Thomas.

“You didn’t even know who he was. The two of you had never met before.

Kyle Pickles (L) walked up to Loui Phillips, 15, and stabbed him in the heart for spending time with his ex-girlfriend. The two had never even met before.

“You are responsible for ending the life of a young boy who had his whole adult life ahead of him.”

The judge further said Pickles showed “no empathy or remorse” for his actions, and a psychiatrist heard he had pleaded guilty only to “get less time”.

But the court heard how Loui’s murder was in fact the culmination of months of controlling and abusive behaviour by Pickles, who for weeks had been attacking any boy his ex even associated with, as well as breaking into her family home to attack her father with a stanley knife.

Loui Phillips was described as by his family as a "young, good-looking, and opportunity seemed to be opening up for him."

And on the day Loui was killed, his killer tracked his ex’s exact location using the SnapMap feature on Snapchat, with a plan to stab any boy she happened to be with. He had never met Loui before in his life.

The weeks of attacks were his revenge after the girl broke things off with Pickles in July 2021 to put an end to his abusive behaviour.

But Pickles stepped up his sinister ways.

In a WhatsApp conversation, he told her: “Get it in your head but every boyfriend you get will get slapped up.

Fans pay tribute to Loui Phillips.

“I will not stop until I'm happy. But you have fun though.”

And Pickles followed this threats through. Over the course of two months, the teenager assaulted as many as six boys he felt had had anything to do with his ex.

He stalked her interactions on social media and had her friends tell him about other lads. He then tracked them down or goaded them on Facebook into meeting him for a fight.

One boy, 16, was beaten to the floor by Pickles before he "took a run and kicked his head like a football".

Another was a friend of Pickles, who out paranoia he decided was going behind his back to see the girl and he told him: “I'll make sure you stay in hospital.”

Several of them were not in any relationship with the girl - but that didn't matter.

“His use of violence against others was not spontaneous, but a pre-meditated campaign against [his ex] for perceived wrongs, which were no more than the ups and downs of a teenage relationship," said prosecutor Mr Jonathan Sandiford QC.

“It was the product of his controlling and abusive nature.”

On one chilling occasion after Pickles was banned from the girl’s home only for him to come around and hide in a wardrobe when her father came home.

Pickles later told a psychiatrist he had a knife at the time, and if the dad had found him he would have stabbed him.

Further, in an incident two weeks before Loui’s death, the dad was home alone when he saw Pickles climbing the stairs with a modified stanley knife.

Pickles lunged at the man, who barricaded himself in his bedroom while the 17-year-old tried to break down the door for over a minute, and was only scared off when he was told the police were coming.

Pickles was arrested for this and released on conditional bail. Two weeks later, he murdered Loui.

The 15-year-old victim had never met Pickles, , of Kirkstall Road, Barnsley, but was hanging out with the ex-girlfriend on August 8 on Fish Bank Lane in Monk Bretton.

CCTV showed how Pickles used his phone to find their location. Without saying a word he walked up to the pair and without any hesitation stabbed Loui in the chest.

He attacked with such force the knife broke at the handle and left the blade in Loui’s chest. He then left.

Despite the immediate efforts of paramedics, the 15-year-old died in hospital of a stab wound to his heart four days later on August 12.

Meanwhile, Pickles denied the murder or ever being there, forcing his traumatised ex-girlfriend to pick him out in a police ID parade.

The 17-year-old later pleaded guilty to the murder, reportedly only motivated by “getting less jail time”.

“You have demonstrated a total lack of empathy or remorse for your actions,” said the judge in sentencing.

“You fail to comprehend the suffering his family have been subjected to.

“Loui’s killing was the culmination of the extremely nasty and controlling behaviour you had exhibited towards your ex-girlfriend in the weeks before.”

Kyle Pickles was sentenced to life in prison and ordered to serve a minimum of 17 years behind bars,